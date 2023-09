Texas Tech University’s Office of Emergency Management is hosting a full-scale exercise in conjunction with the City of Lubbock, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the State of Texas. We are looking for volunteers to assist us in the event scenario. If you are interested in volunteering, sign up at https://shorturl.at/luADU. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.

All volunteers must be able to commit to the entire event time. (7am-1pm Posted:

9/7/2023



Time: 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 10/27/2023



Texas Tech University Campus



