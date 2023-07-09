Participation entails a 1-2 hour confidential interview over Zoom. Eligible participants are 18+, U.S. residents, and have a CURRENTLY incarcerated family member (i.e., parent; sibling; adult child; spouse; co-parent) who has served 2 years or less of their sentence. You will be compensated with a $28 Amazon Gift Card for your participation. If you think you are eligible, please fill out this link: https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8f6AYTppTvjlPr8 or email Elisabeth McLean at elimclea@ttu.edu Posted:

