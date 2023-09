WHEN: September 20, 2023

TIME: 11:00 AM through 1:00 PM

WHERE: TLPDC Room 153

Student Business Services is looking to improve their website and needs the input of current students to help aid in this update. SBS is providing pizza in exchange for students feedback.

ONLY 25 SPOTS AVAILABLE, RSVP TODAY BY EMAIL:

kyndal.clendennen@ttu.edu