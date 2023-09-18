Texas Tech University prepares the ASFSR in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, more commonly known as the Clery Act. The report contains policy statements pertaining to campus security, crime or emergency reporting options, emergency response information, crime prevention, and crime and fire statistics for the university.

Each of Texas Tech University's regional campuses also have an Annual Security Report (ASR) or ASFSR available on the TTU Clery Compliance webpage.

Texas Tech University main campus and Texas Tech University at Junction's reports include the Fire Safety Report which encompasses information about fire systems, fire safety, and three years of statistics regarding fires that occurred in on-campus student housing facilities.

The crime statistics in each report include certain specified crimes and related incidents that have been reported to the Texas Tech Police Department, Title IX, Office of Student Conduct, and other Campus Security Authorities over the past three years. All incidents contained in the reports have occurred within Clery geography, which includes crimes that occur on-campus, in the residence halls, and on or near property or buildings owned or controlled by Texas Tech University.

All members of our community are encouraged to act responsibly, work collaboratively, and whenever possible, assist each other to promptly, accurately, and effectively report all unsafe incidents, suspicious activity, and criminal offenses to the Texas Tech Police Department, the local police department, or a Campus Security Authority or responsible employee. Instructions for reporting campus policy violations, crimes, and Title IX incidents are included in the ASRs and ASFSRs.

The reports can be found on the TTU Clery Compliance website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/clery/ASR.php. Questions about the reports should be directed to the Texas Tech University Clery Compliance Officer at clerycompliance@ttu.edu.