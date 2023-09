These courses are quite valuable when it comes to college admissions. They cover core subjects like calculus, physics, and English language and composition. By taking AP courses, students have the chance to earn college credit, saving them both time and money. Additionally, these courses also prepare students for the rigor of college-level coursework. If you're curious about the specific AP courses that TTU K-12 offers, visit www.depts.ttu.edu/k12/courses/. Posted:

