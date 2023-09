Beginning Monday, September 18, the last layer of pavement will be laid on 19th Street. This will cause single-lane closures during the day, starting with west bound lanes from University Ave. working towards Memphis Ave. Traffic delays are to be expected. All dates are subject to change. Posted:

9/18/2023



Originator:

Katelynn Horton



Email:

Katelynn.Horton@ttu.edu



Department:

Marketing and Communications





