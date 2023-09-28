|
The Online MBA is an amazing opportunities for individuals to advance your educational and professional career. Our online MBA is a self-paced 42 credit-hour program that can be completed in as little as one year or up to 6 years. We offer 3 optional concentrations: Informational, Technology, Health Organization Management (HOM), or Marketing Research & Analytics, with no added hours or cost to the program.
9/28/2023
Rebeka Benoy
Rebeka.Benoy@ttu.edu
N/A
