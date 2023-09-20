Faculty and staff donate today to make a difference in our community at SECC.ttu.edu.

For those who give starting September 16 through September 24, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

An SECC Tumbler

A fanny pack from the TTU President’s Office

For those who give September 16 through September 27, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

A pair of tickets to TTU Football vs. Houston on September 30, will be notified on September 28.

For those who give starting at the beginning of the campaign, September 1, through September 24, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

A football signed by Head Coach Joey McGuire

A 2023 Texas Tech Centennial Christmas Ornament

For those who give from the beginning of the campaign, September 1, through September 27, they will be entered into a drawing for the following: