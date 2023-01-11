Trellis Student Financial Wellness Survey FAQs What is the purpose of the survey? To assist the university in addressing financial challenges that drive student enrollment decisions more effectively. The survey will also uncover the specific financial wellness issues that are making it more difficult for students to reach their educational potential. Who is administering the survey? Trellis Research in collaboration with Academic Innovation and Student Success (AISS), is administering the survey. Who will receive the survey? All undergraduate and graduate students How will students receive the survey? A unique email will be sent to all students by Trellis Research starting October 23rd. Reminders will be sent until the survey closes on November 13th. What is the incentive for students to complete the survey? Students completing the survey will be entered into a TTU drawing for one of four $250 awards and a national drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card. Who will have access to the survey results? A summary of the survey results will be received in March 2024. The summary will be shared as requested. Individual student responses will not be available nor received by TTU. How can I help? Share the information with TTU students and ask them to check their TTU email for the survey email from Trellis between October 23rd -November 11th. Questions? Please contact Elizabeth Massengale, Assistant Vice Provost, Student Support and Success, Elizabeth.massengale@ttu.edu or (806) 834-2160 Posted:

