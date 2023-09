Paired with your degree, Texas Tech’s online industry certificates boost employability after college with marketable, professional skills. There are more than 30 entry-level professional career certificates available, and you can enroll in as many as you want.

Learn more about Texas Tech’s online industry certificates and enroll at online.ttu.edu/careercertificates/.

Questions? Email online.careercertificates@ttu.edu or call 806.742.4049