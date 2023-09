The School of Music is hosting a Visit Day for prospective Juniors and Seniors in High School. Students will attend classes, watch performances, and meet with our faculty and staff. They will be able to visit a mini-resource fair with some on-campus organizations. F amily members are welcome.



Register here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/news-events/Undergraduate_VisitDay.php

9/20/2023



Originator:

Darian Condarco



Email:

Darian.Condarco@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 7:30 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/9/2023



Location:

School of Music



