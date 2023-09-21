Emerging adults (18-29) with depression diagnosis are needed to participate in a research study about exploring the relationship between mood and clothing behavior. You will be asked to complete a survey which takes approximately 10-12 minutes, and we will reach out to you to schedule you for an interview and the interview will require 40-50 minutes of your time. This research should only take about an hour to complete. As a token of appreciation, you will receive a $25 Amazon gift card as compensation for the time of participation within 5-7 business days of the interview completion.





To participate click on the link to take you to the survey: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_41nmo4v72MXitHU





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.