Research participants needed for mood and clothing behavior study
Emerging adults (18-29) with depression diagnosis are needed to participate in a research study about exploring the relationship between mood and clothing behavior. You will be asked to complete a survey which takes approximately 10-12 minutes, and we will reach out to you to schedule you for an interview and the interview will require 40-50 minutes of your time. This research should only take about an hour to complete. As a token of appreciation, you will receive a $25 Amazon gift card as compensation for the time of participation within 5-7 business days of the interview completion. 

To participate click on the link to take you to the survey: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_41nmo4v72MXitHU 

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
9/21/2023

Originator:
Hyo Chang

Email:
julie.chang@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


