The HSI Fellows program is a one-year cohort-style commitment. The participants will meet monthly for up to two hours per meeting, beginning in October 2023, with optional activities in between meetings. Additionally, each fellow will be matched with a graduate student to help mentor for the duration of the fellowship. Fellows are expected to meet with their mentee once a month.12 - 15 faculty and staff members will be selected. To apply, visit: http://forms.office.com/r/aCVda2YC0H Applications will close at 5:00PM October 6th, 2023.

Applicants will be notified by October 13th, 2023. Questions should be directed to Dr. Jarett Lujan – jarett.lujan@ttu.edu Posted:

10/6/2023



Originator:

Sasha Gonzalez



Email:

sasha.g.gonzalez@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Program





Categories

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

