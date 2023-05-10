The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World reading series will kick off at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 with a virtual reading by David James Duncan, reading from his newest novel, "Sun House," with Q&A to follow.

Register here for the reading.

Duncan is the author of the classic novels “The River Why” and “The Brothers K,” the story collection “River Teeth,” the nonfiction collection and National Book Award finalist, “My Story as Told by Water,” and the best-selling collection of “churchless sermons," “God Laughs & Plays.” Duncan’s work has won three Pacific Northwest Booksellers Awards, two Pushcart Prizes, a Lannan Fellowship, and the Western States Book Award, among other honors.



The event is sponsored by the University Libraries, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.