The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World reading series, in conjunction with the Creative Writing Series, will host an in-person and virtual reading by Sarah Viren, reading from her memoir "To Name the Bigger Lie" with Q&A to follow.

The reading is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 26 in Humanities Building Rom 001. Register here for the virtual reading.

Sarah Viren is a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine and author of two books of narrative non-fiction. Her essay collection "Mine" won the River Teeth Nonfiction Book Prize, the Great Lakes College Association New Writers Award and was a silver winner for essays in Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards, among other honors.



The event is sponsored by the University Libraries, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection, along with TTU's Creative Writing Program.