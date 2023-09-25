Our Chinese tea house next Wednesday (9/27) will celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. It will be 6-7 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) in CMLL 115 .

the CMLL address is 2906 18 th , Lubbock, TX 79410. Don’t forget to sign in when you show up tomorrow so that you can get the credits. We will make non-bake moon cake. Registration is required so that we can prepare enough materials for all https://forms.office.com/r/HKnhDndtqy . Posted:

9/25/2023



Originator:

Xiaqing Chang



Email:

xichang@ttu.edu



Department:

CMLL





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

