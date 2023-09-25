|
Our Chinese tea house next Wednesday (9/27) will celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. It will be 6-7 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) in CMLL 115.
the CMLL address is 2906 18th, Lubbock, TX 79410. Don’t forget to sign in when you show up tomorrow so that you can get the credits. We will make non-bake moon cake. Registration is required so that we can prepare enough materials for all https://forms.office.com/r/HKnhDndtqy .
|Posted:
9/25/2023
Originator:
Xiaqing Chang
Email:
xichang@ttu.edu
Department: CMLL
CMLL
