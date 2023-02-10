TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Energy Law Lecture Series - Monday October 2
As part of the Energy Law Lecture Series at Texas Tech School of Law, Steven H. Pruett, President and CEO of Elevation Resources LLC, will be delivering a presentation titled "Lessons Learned from an Energy Career". With over 37 years of experience in oil and gas operating, financial and management fields, Pruett is well-equipped to share his insights. Attendees can earn one hour of Continuing Legal Education credit. Contact Blake Groves at blake.groves@ttu.edu for details.

To attend via Zoom
Posted:
9/27/2023

Originator:
Blake Groves

Email:
blake.groves@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Law

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/2/2023

Location:
TTU Law School Lanier Auditorium & Zoom

