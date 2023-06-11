Wellbeing collection items now available for checkout by faculty, students & staff at:
University Library – Dynamic Media Services (2nd floor east)
Architecture Library – Service Desk
Peters Family Legacy Library– Service Desk
Check out:
· Mindfulness Kit – includes guided meditation device and white noise machine
· Research Focus Kit – includes color reading overlays, noise-canceling headphones & time management cube
· White Noise Machines – immersive sound environment that can be used in Libraries, studios, labs, offices or at home.
· Noise-canceling Headphones – drastically reduce both indoor and outdoor noise and can help focus on your research or studies
Collection funded by Office of Faculty Success and University Wellbeing Committee.