RESET & REFRESH

Wellbeing collection items now available for checkout by faculty, students & staff at:

 

University Library – Dynamic Media Services (2nd floor east)

Architecture Library – Service Desk

Peters Family Legacy Library– Service Desk

 

Check out:

·       Mindfulness Kit – includes guided meditation device and white noise machine

·       Research Focus Kit – includes color reading overlays, noise-canceling headphones & time management cube

·       White Noise Machines – immersive sound environment that can be used in Libraries, studios, labs, offices or at home.

·       Noise-canceling Headphones – drastically reduce both indoor and outdoor noise and can help focus on your research or studies

 


 

Collection funded by Office of Faculty Success and University Wellbeing Committee.

 
Posted:
11/6/2023

Originator:
Marcos Rubio

Email:
marcosru@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories