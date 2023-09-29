As previously announced
, beginning October 10, 2023, Microsoft will end support for connecting to Microsoft 365 services from Office 2019 and 2016 apps. After this date, those using these legacy products could experience performance, reliability, or security issues. In lieu of these older Office suites, please download and install the latest Microsoft 365 apps, available at https://microsoft365.com
, at your earliest convenience.
If your area uses Office 2019 or 2016 in a shared environment, such as a computer lab, please contact IT Help Central for assistance in upgrading to a newer version of the apps.