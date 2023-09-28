What is it like writing in VR environments? Come find out!





User experience researcher Dr. Jason Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu) and his team are seeking participants to experience writing activities within virtual reality (VR) environments. Participants will play with a few productivity VR apps in the UX Research Lab (Humanities Building, Room 354) and complete a series of mini tasks. Each session will include a brief interview. All levels of VR experience are welcome! If interested, please email Dr. Tham (jason.tham@ttu.edu) by Monday, October 5, to set up a play session.