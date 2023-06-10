TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Participate in Our Study: Hispanic Youth Development

We are looking for Hispanic caregivers to participate in our research study to better understand factors that promote healthy development in Hispanic school-aged children aged 6 to 10 years old.

 

Participate in a survey sharing insights about your child's thoughts, emotions, early experiences, and stress-coping strategies.

 

It's a brief 20-30 minute time commitment and participants will be compensated with a $25 Amazon gift card.

 

Requirements for participation are:

Must be a primary caregiver of a Hispanic/Latino/a/e child between the ages of 6 to 10

Must self-identify as Hispanic/Latino/a/e

 

If you're interested in participating contact a study representative at psychology.phablab@ttu.edu


This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.
10/6/2023

Haley Coronado

hcoronad@ttu.edu

N/A


