We are looking for Hispanic caregivers to participate in our research study to better understand factors that promote healthy development in Hispanic school-aged children aged 6 to 10 years old.

Participate in a survey sharing insights about your child's thoughts, emotions, early experiences, and stress-coping strategies.

It's a brief 20-30 minute time commitment and participants will be compensated with a $25 Amazon gift card.

Requirements for participation are:

Must be a primary caregiver of a Hispanic/Latino/a/e child between the ages of 6 to 10

Must self-identify as Hispanic/Latino/a/e

If you're interested in participating contact a study representative at psychology.phablab@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.