Early Bird Class Registration for Pregnant and Parenting Students
Texas Senate Bill 459 affords pregnant and parenting students with the opportunity for early class registration. "Parenting student" means a student enrolled at an institution of higher education who is the parent or legal guardian of a child under 18 years of age. If you are a pregnant or parenting student, please complete the Pregnancy & Parenting form by October 31, 2023, to opt in for early class registration for the 2024 Spring Semester.

Pregnancy and Parenting Form: https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?TexasTechUniv&layout_id=4

If you have any questions or concerns please contact the Pregnancy and Parenting Liaison in the Title IX Office.

Alex Fairs: alfaris@ttu.edu | 806.834.3420
Posted:
10/2/2023

Originator:
Autumn Rangel Marcum

Email:
aurangel@ttu.edu

Department: N/A
N/A


