All are welcome to join our first Brown Bag of the semester featuring two speakers. Dr. Elissa Zellinger will present on the topic of leading Black figures of the turn of the century. Her talk is titled "Dunbar and Washington: The Vocalization of Memorialization." And English alum and instructor Dr. Samodh Porawagamage will present on the topic of postcolonial protest poets with a paper titled "Firing on all Cylinders: Lakdhas Wikkramasinha's System takedowns and My Tortured Search for him in Lubbock, Texas." A Q & A follows the discussion, and lunch is on us.