Our study aims to look into the efficacy of group therapy for TGNC individuals. To qualify for this study, you must be at least 18 years old, and identify as transgender/gender non-conforming. Participation would consist of a 30 pre-screening, 8 weekly sessions, and a 6-month follow-up survey. The weekly meetings will be approximately an hour long, and will take place in the psychology clinic. For participation, you will be eligible for up to three $25 gift cards: one at the beginning of the study, one at termination of the study, and once at the follow-up.

This study is being conducted by Dannie Haakinson (they/them) under the direction of Dr. Nicholas Borgogna. Any questions or concerns about the study can be directed to dhaakins@ttu.edu. This study has been approved by the TTU IRB (IRB2023-423). Posted:

