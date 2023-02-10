The International Engineering Program invites all undergraduate students on campus to explore the ways that TTU is an international campus. Students from all majors are invited to participate in a campus Bingo game and are welcome to use contacts in their own departments. Find the full details and Bingo card at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/iep/ . (The link is directly under the picture.)
Students who complete a BINGO (any line) will win a voucher for complementary appetizer from Aspen Creek Grill, queso from Bone Daddy’s, or an entrée from PotBelly, while supplies last.
Contest Prizes include:
-A packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $25 (multiple available)
-A packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $50 (2 available)
-A Grand Prize packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $75 (3 available)