TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
International Week Bingo
The International Engineering Program invites all undergraduate students on campus to explore the ways that TTU is an international campus. Students from all majors are invited to participate in a campus Bingo game and are welcome to use contacts in their own departments. Find the full details and Bingo card at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/iep/ . (The link is directly under the picture.)

Students who complete a BINGO (any line) will win a voucher for complementary appetizer from Aspen Creek Grill, queso from Bone Daddy’s, or an entrée from PotBelly, while supplies last.

Contest Prizes include:
-A packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $25 (multiple available)
-A packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $50 (2 available)
-A Grand Prize packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $75 (3 available)
Posted:
10/2/2023

Originator:
Katie Magana

Email:
Katie.Magana@ttu.edu

Department:
Engineering


Categories