The International Engineering Program invites all undergraduate students on campus to explore the ways that TTU is an international campus. Students from all majors are invited to participate in a campus Bingo game and are welcome to use contacts in their own departments. Find the full details and Bingo card at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/coe/iep/ . (The link is directly under the picture.)

Students who complete a BINGO (any line) will win a voucher for complementary appetizer from Aspen Creek Grill, queso from Bone Daddy’s, or an entrée from PotBelly, while supplies last.

Contest Prizes include: -A packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $25 (multiple available) -A packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $50 (2 available) -A Grand Prize packet of restaurant gift cards and vouchers worth approximately $75 (3 available) Posted:

10/2/2023



Originator:

Katie Magana



Email:

Katie.Magana@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Academic

Departmental

