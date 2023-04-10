TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Chinese Tea House series event: Chinese Temples & Dragon Craft

You are welcome to join a free Chinese Tea House series event at 6-7 in CMLL 115 Wed. Oct. 4th. Ms. Chen will give a talk about Chinese temples, and teach you to make a dragon. We will offer Chinese candies and two types of Chinese tea. Friends and families are welcome. The CMLL address is 2906 18th, Lubbock, TX 79410.  

Registration is required so that we can prepare enough dragon kits for all https://forms.office.com/r/HKnhDndtqy 

If you have any question, please contact Dr. Yanlin Wang, yanlin.wang@ttu.edu, the Director of Chinese language. 

Welcome to follow us on Instagram (ttuchineselanguage) and Facebook (TTU Chinese Language and Culture) for the further Chinese culture events! 
Posted:
10/1/2023

Originator:
Yanlin Wang

Email:
yanlin.wang@ttu.edu

Department:
B53114 CMLL

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 10/4/2023

Location:
Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures 115

