Sexism|Cinema returns to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema TONIGHT, Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM with a screening and discussion of Polite Society (dir. Nida Manzoor, 2023). Our special guest speaker is Kim Gonzalez!

Admission is $10 for everyone and can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse prior to the film or in advance online: https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/show/polite-society?cinemaId=1401&sessionId=119075.

We encourage all members of the TTU and Lubbock community to attend!

Fifty plus years ago, the term “sexism” was coined. In light of this historical marker, Alamo Drafthouse and TTU invite you to an engaged scholarship film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come? How far do we have to go? We have selected films with female protagonists to view and discuss at Alamo Drafthouse, Lubbock. The films will be followed by a 30 minute discussion led by TTU faculty members and expert guest speakers. Mark your calendars now!

Thank you, organizers Michael Borshuk, Don Lavigne, Christy Rogers, Elizabeth Sharp, Jessica Smith, Dana Weiser, & Allison Whitney.

https://www.sexismcinema.com

Sponsored by Alamo Drafthouse, Human Development & Family Sciences, Women’s and Gender Studies, the Humanities Center, and the Interdisciplinary Minor in Film and Media Studies.