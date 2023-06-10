Would you like to participate in a vascular health and blood pressure research study?





A research study is being conducted to assess blood vessel function and blood pressure at rest and during exercise in sedentary (< 120 minutes of exercise per week) postmenopausal women with elevated and high blood pressure (systolic blood pressure of ≤ 150), body mass index between 25 – 39.9 kg/m2, and age between 50-70 years.

The aim of the study is to evaluate the effects of l-citrulline supplementation for 2 weeks on the function of the arteries and blood pressure at rest and during a low-intensity exercise in postmenopausal women with elevated and high blood pressure. Measurements include blood draw, brachial artery (arm) function, blood pressure, body composition (fat, muscle mass, and bone density), and blood sugar.





This study will require individuals to visit the Vascular Health Laboratory on five separate days. Each visit will be about an hour and a half to two hours. Following the 2nd visit, participants will be given either l-citrulline or placebo for 2 weeks and come in for post testing (visit 3). There will be a 2-week washout period and participants will be asked to come in for a 4th visit. Following the 4th visit, participants will be asked to take the other supplementation not previously given (either l-citrulline or placebo) for an additional two weeks and come in for a final post testing (visit 5). Thus, the total study duration is approximately 6 weeks in total. All visits will be to the Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management at Texas Tech main campus. Participants can be compensated up to $70 if all study requirements are completed. Compensation will be based on completion of study visits. Participants will receive $10 each study visit completed in visits 2-4. For example, a $10 compensation will be provided for finishing the 2nd visit, a $20 compensation will be provided for finishing the 3rd visit, and a $30 compensation will be provided for finishing the 4th visit. Completion of the 5th visit results in an additional $40 payment. Thus, full compensation will be $70.





If interested, please send your contact information to Katherine.Dillon@ttu.edu (951-317-2935), Yejin.Kang@ttu.edu (806-500-3471), or Mauricio.Martinez@ttu.edu (562-292-6489). A brief telephone interview will be conducted to determine if you qualify.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University and is directed by Dr. Arturo Figueroa, Professor in the Department of Kinesiology & Sport Management at Texas Tech University who can be contacted at Arturo.Figueroa@ttu.edu