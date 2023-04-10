Calling all Taylor Sheridan Fans!

For those donors who give from the beginning of the campaign September 11, through October 15, they will be entered into a drawing for:

Two tickets to a Conversation with Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan on Saturday, October 28.





For those who give October 2 through October 8, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

An SECC tumbler.

A fanny pack from the TTU President’s Office

For those who give from the beginning of the campaign through October 8, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

A signed basketball by TTU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Grant McCasland.



