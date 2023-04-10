TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SECC The Time to Give is Now!!

Calling all Taylor Sheridan Fans!

For those donors who give from the beginning of the campaign September 11, through October 15, they will be entered into a drawing for:


For those who give October 2 through October 8, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

  • An SECC tumbler.
  • A fanny pack from the TTU President’s Office

 

For those who give from the beginning of the campaign through October 8, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:

  • A signed basketball by TTU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Grant McCasland.
Posted:
10/4/2023

Originator:
Malia Dominique

Email:
Malia.Dominique@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories