Calling all Taylor Sheridan Fans!
For those donors who give from the beginning of the campaign September 11, through October 15, they will be entered into a drawing for:
For those who give October 2 through October 8, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:
- An SECC tumbler.
- A fanny pack from the TTU President’s Office
For those who give from the beginning of the campaign through October 8, they will be entered into a drawing for the following:
- A signed basketball by TTU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Grant McCasland.