Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (in collaboration with Texas Tech University) researchers are conducting a 24-week research study examining the effects of tocotrienols, a type of vitamin E, on obesity-associated outcomes.

This study requires participants to be randomly assigned to take tocotrienols or a placebo and includes a fat scan and some blood tests, such as blood chemistry and thyroid hormone, at no cost to participants.

The study is led by Leslie Shen, Ph.D., professor of pathology, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, Lubbock, and funded by a grant from School of Medicine, & Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Who is needed: Men and Women, age 18 years and older with Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥ 30 kg/m2

When: 24-week study

For more information and/or to participate, contact the Clinical Research Institute: (806)743-4222, clinicalresearch@ttuhsc.edu

https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9MONedFif4TAZng

TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER

IRB NUMBER: L18-194

IRB APPROVAL DATE: 06/24/2022