The Digital Scholarship Lab at the Texas Tech University Library Fellowship Program supports students in the development of curation, description, digitization, and collection management skills. Fellows will learn new skills, earn a stipend, and participate in experiences which will enhance their expertise with digital scholarship in an academic environment. Digital projects are proposed by the TTU Faculty, Research Centers, and/or Institutes on campus which may involve working with archival collections, developing digital projects, or helping researchers learn how to find and use information more effectively. The Director of the Digital Scholarship Lab and project sponsors will mentor the fellows. There will also be an opportunity to present the fellows’ body of work at a state conference with expenses covered.

This fellowship will last the entire academic year (2023-2024), ending on or before May 31, 2024. Fellows will receive $17/hour for up to 210 hours of work during the entire fellowship period. The fellows’ availability should be when the Lab is open: Monday-Friday, 6 a.-.6 p.m. The fellows may work any hours during that time frame. Besides meeting the minimum hours per week, shifts must be at least 2 hours in length. Fellows will perform most of their work at the Digital Scholarship Lab, though some work may require visits to other buildings on campus such as the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.

Expectations:

Participate in regular meetings with their mentor(s), as appropriate.

Be able to dedicate at least 5-10 hours of work per week to their project.

Provide reports on their progress in meeting their project goals.

Create an e-portfolio to keep track of skills learned and objectives met.

Present their project at a public forum.

Submit a poster presentation/lightning talk to a state library conference such as the Texas Conference on Digital Libraries (TCDL).

Acknowledge the TTU Digital Scholarship Lab Fellows program in any publications or presentations resulting from this fellowship.

Provide feedback on the Fellows program, including by completing a brief survey at the middle and end of the fellowship.

Qualifications

Although no prior experience is required, a successful candidate should show interest in digital scholarship. Applicants must be at least a sophomore in credits and hold a 3.5 GPA or higher. An interest or demonstrated coursework in the humanities is preferred.

Application Procedure

1.) Apply at https://sjobs.brassring.com/TGnewUI/Search/home/HomeWithPreLoad?partnerid=25898&siteid=5635&PageType=JobDetails&jobid=822925. The following are required:

2.) Submission of a Cover Letter and Resume/CV

3.) Name, title, affiliation, and contact information for 3 academic and/or professional references

4.) Answers to the following:

a. What specific element(s) of the internship/fellowship appeal to you the most and why?

b. What aspects of digital humanities do you have experience with?

c. What are your anticipated career goals/path after graduation?

For more information, email Matthew.Mceniry@ttu.edu.