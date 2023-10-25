Information sessions for students -- pick one of two sessions offered on Wednesday, October 25th, in Human Sciences 111: Noon - 1:00 pm OR 4:00 - 5:00 pm.



Students participating in this six (6) credit-hour program will explore the philosophies, policies, and practices associated with health promotion in Spain while experiencing this country's rich culture and history. Students will enroll in two sections of HUSC 3350 - Special Topics in Human Sciences, with one section focused on cross-cultural health-care policies, and the other on cross-cultural contexts for promoting health and well-being. Students will be exposed to diverse practical experiences in health promotion and health-care services in Madrid and Seville, including observations with local hospitals. In addition, students will participate in excursions to other historical sites in Spain.

Program dates : May 27 - June 19, 2024.



Who can go? Human Sciences and ALL other majors are welcome.





For more info, contact : Dr. Sara Dodd (sara.dodd@ttu.edu) or Dr. Paulina Velez (pauvelez@ttu.edu)













