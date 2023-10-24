The Department of Human Development and Family Sciences is collaborating with TechCFR to host a virtual HDFS Graduate Student Q&A Panel on applying to our programs at Texas Tech on Tuesday, October 24th, from 5pm-6pm via Zoom!
Here is the Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92309885458
The following are the HDFS Graduate Recruitment Committee:
Dr. Dana Weiser ---- Chairperson of HDFS
Dr. Christy Rogers ---Assistant Professor
Jeremiah Ramirez ----Graduate Program Coordinator
Kenneth Ugwu -------Graduate Student
Narges Hadi ----------Graduate Student
Aubrey Pickett -------Graduate Student
Emma Willis ----------Graduate Student
Shoshannah Bobritsky----Graduate Student
Feel free to email your questions to christy.rogers@ttu.edu ahead of time.
See you soon!