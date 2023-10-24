TTU HomeTechAnnounce

APPLYING TO GRADUATE SCHOOL? CHECK OUT HDFS!

The Department of Human Development and Family Sciences is collaborating with TechCFR to host a virtual HDFS Graduate Student Q&A Panel on applying to our programs at Texas Tech on Tuesday, October 24th, from 5pm-6pm via Zoom!

Here is the Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92309885458

The following are the HDFS Graduate Recruitment Committee:

Dr. Dana Weiser ---- Chairperson of HDFS

Dr. Christy Rogers ---Assistant Professor

Jeremiah Ramirez ----Graduate Program Coordinator

Kenneth Ugwu -------Graduate Student

Narges Hadi ----------Graduate Student

Aubrey Pickett -------Graduate Student

Emma Willis ----------Graduate Student

Shoshannah Bobritsky----Graduate Student

 

Feel free to email your questions to christy.rogers@ttu.edu ahead of time.

 

See you soon!
Posted:
10/12/2023

Originator:
Kenneth Ugwu

Email:
keugwu@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 10/24/2023

Location:
Zoom

