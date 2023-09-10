Sociology is offering SOC 3300/7000 Global Terrorism and SOC 3300/7000

Cross-national Crime at the TTU Seville Center in Spain from May 28 – June 29, 2024.

SOC 3300/SOC 7000 Special Topics: Cross-national Crime examines cross-national crime and victimization and the Spain criminal justice system including domestic violence, and juvenile delinquency. Cross-national crime data in Spain, the United States, and other nations are examined to identify patterns of violent offending, property crime, and differences in crime definitions across several nations. Guest speakers include a district judge and a juvenile corrections administrator. (Substitutes for SOC 4325 or counts as a criminology or sociology elective).

SOC 3300/SOC 7000: Global Terrorism focuses on terrorism as an international phenomenon, exploring its global manifestation and links. The course will explore how terrorist organizations become international actors, operation in multiple countries and utilizing globalization to be more effective. We will also examine the challenges and solutions presented through counter-terrorism policies, as well as their unintended consequences.

Both courses end in the Basque Country of Northern Spain, the homeland of Basque ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna or Basque Homeland and Liberty), a Spanish terrorist organization. Here we will examine ETA as an in-depth case study, learning about the organization and its international ties and activities. During that period, we will have guest lectors by local law enforcement and victims of the ETA terror.

These courses fill an elective for the Sociology/Criminology Concentration, serves as an elective for general sociology majors & minors, and can serve as a history, political science, and forensics concentrations minors and serve as a social science elective for many other degree plans if approved by your advisor. At the graduate level (SOC 7000), the courses entail a greater emphasis on individual study.

For more information contact Dr. Martha Smithey: m.smithey@ttu.edu or Dr. Ori Swed: ori.swed@ttu.edu