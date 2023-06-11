Plan for your tailgates with Tailgate Platters from The Market at Stangel/Murdough as the Red Raiders get ready to beat the Kansas Jayhawks! Transact Mobile ordering is now offering the Tailgate Platters for game day!

Order sandwiches or wings tailgate platters using the Transact Mobile ordering app. Don’t forget to add sides like packages of soda or water, and snacks!

Mobile orders must be placed 24 hours in advance and picked up within 2 hours of the designated pick-up time. Dining Plans accepted!

How to order Tailgate Platters from Wholesale at The Market

Download the Transact Mobile Ordering app Click on Wholesale @ The Market Select the date and choose your pickup time at the top ( orders must be placed 24 hours in advance & picked up within 2 hours of the designated pick-up time) Add platters and drinks to your order Select your Dining Plan or method of payment and check out. Show up at your pickup time! Bring your phone to use the in-app QR Code to check in at The Market Enjoy the tailgate!

Get $3 off your next order of $7 or more by using code TTU100 at checkout. Valid through May 3, 2024.

