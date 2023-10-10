My name is Jamie Molina, and I am a doctoral candidate through Texas Tech University’s Family and Consumer Sciences Education program. I am excited to extend an invitation for you to participate in an exciting study being conducted for my dissertation titled “Exploring the Perceptions of Career Growth and Employability Skills Outcomes of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program Concentrators and Completers.” Please consider completing this survey if you have taken CTE courses at a Texas school district. Your involvement in this study is crucial in helping us gather valuable insights in the field of CTE. There are no direct benefits or foreseeable risks to participants.

The survey will take between 15-20 minutes to complete. We assure you that your privacy and confidentiality will be strictly maintained, and any data collected will be anonymous and solely for research purposes. If you complete the survey linked below, you will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a chance to receive one of ten $50 Amazon gift cards. The chances of winning a gift card are 2.5%. If chosen as a winner, the participant can expect to receive the gift card via email within one week of the survey closing window. Your involvement is entirely voluntary, and you have the right to withdraw from the survey at any time without providing a reason. If you choose to withdraw from the survey, you will still be eligible to enter the gift card drawing.

For any questions or concerns about the survey or our research, please feel free to contact me at jamie.molina@ttu.edu or Dr. Karen Alexander at karen.alexander@ttu.edu. We would be more than happy to address any queries you may have.

Thank you for considering my request to participate in this survey. Your valuable contribution will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome of my dissertation.

SURVEY LINK





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.





Sincerely,





Karen L. Alexander, Ph.D.

Associate Professor

Family and Consumer Sciences Education Program Chair

College of Human Sciences

karen.alexander@ttu.edu

806.834.2212









Jamie L. Molina, M.S., CFCS

Doctoral Candidate