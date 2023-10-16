Here is the link for our survey:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SHCHYPX

The campus walkability assessment questionnaire is a powerful tool designed to gain insights from the campus community about the ease of navigating the campus environment. Let's delve into its key aspects:





1. Walkability Assessment: This section begins by asking a fundamental question, "Do you feel this campus is walkable or not?" This initial question serves as a quick gauge of respondents' overall perception of the campus's walkability. It provides an immediate snapshot of how individuals view the campus environment concerning walkability.





2. Demographic Information: Understanding the diversity within the campus community is crucial for comprehending how different factors influence walkability perceptions. The questionnaire collects the following demographic data:





- Age: Age can significantly affect one's perception of walkability. Younger and older individuals may have different needs and preferences when it comes to navigating the campus.





- Ethnicity: Gathering data on respondents' ethnicity allows us to explore potential variations in walkability perceptions among different ethnic groups. This information helps in ensuring the campus is inclusive and accessible to all.





- Education Level: Inquiry about respondents' educational backgrounds is essential as it can provide insights into how education influences their perspectives on walkability. Different levels of education may lead to varying expectations and views.





- Occupation: Understanding respondents' occupations offers valuable information about the roles and responsibilities they hold within the campus community. This data can help tailor walkability improvements to suit various campus roles.





- Salary: Including salary data offers insights into the income levels of respondents and how this may relate to their perception of walkability. Individuals with different income levels may have distinct expectations and experiences concerning accessibility and convenience on campus.





By collecting and analyzing these demographic data points, we can gain a deeper understanding of how various factors impact the perception of campus walkability among our diverse campus community. This information, in turn, enables us to make informed decisions and improvements to create a more inclusive, accessible, and walkable campus environment for everyone.





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.