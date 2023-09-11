The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World reading series will feature Kurt Caswell reading from his book, "Iceland Summer: Travels Along the Ring Road," at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Formby Room of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library.

Register here for the reading if attending virtually.

Caswell is the author of four nonfiction books, most recently "Laika's Window: The Legacy of a Soviet Space Dog." He has taught in the MFA program at Vermont College of Fine Arts and is professor of creative writing and literature in the Honors College at Texas Tech. He has worked as a teacher in Hokkaido, Japan, on the Navajo Reservation and at schools in Arizona, California and Wyoming. He holds an MA in English from the Bread Loaf School of English at Middlebury College, and an MFA in literature and creative writing from Bennington College.



The event is sponsored by the University Libraries, the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.