An undergraduate student researcher position is available in the Environmental Soil Chemistry lab (http://www.depts.ttu.edu/pss/ESC/index.php) in the Department of Plant and Soil Science at TTU starting January 2024. The research involves carrying out laboratory experiments (e.g., adsorption/desorption) to study novel nitrogen-based and phosphorus-based fertilizers in collaboration with the National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center (ERC) Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production (CASFER). This position is a great opportunity for an undergraduate student to learn important laboratory skills, such as batch reactions and analytical instrument operation (ICP-OES, and carbon and nitrogen analysis). The student will be producing novel data related to nitrogen and phosphorus dynamics in fertilizer and soil systems. Student will learn practical laboratory skills, extremely valuable for those interested in pursuing graduate school in the areas of Soil Science, Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Engineering, Geosciences, Earth Sciences, or related disciplines. The student will also gain valuable experience via poster presentations. An additional goal is to contribute data into a peer reviewed publication. The expectations for the position are that the student will work about 10 hours/week, interact with graduate student mentors, attend weekly meetings, and establish and maintain positive and effective work relationships. Commitment to the position is very important for project success, and applicants that are available during the summer semester will be prioritized. The position pays $10/hour. Please send your resume to Dr. Matt Siebecker (matthew.siebecker@ttu.edu) or Katherine Coyle (katherine.coyle@ttu.edu) if you are interested in this position. Also, please fill out the following form so we can schedule an interview https://forms.office.com/r/sExehV022p. The application deadline is November 6th, and interviews will take place the following week with the goal of selecting a candidate before Thanksgiving break. Individuals from underrepresented groups in STEM are particularly encouraged to apply. Posted:

10/16/2023



Originator:

Matthew Siebecker



Email:

Matthew.Siebecker@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science





