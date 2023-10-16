Designed with you in mind, the Theatre Arts- Cosplay and Costume Technology minor capitalizes on niche, pop-cultural interest in character expression and interpretation via the lens of costume technology. Whether to amplify hobby-based interests or prepare students with formal skillsets needed to distinguish them in the emerging market of cosplay costume creation, this minor is the first of its kind and a lot of fun!

Consider adding this new, exciting minor to your degree plan and check out the following courses in the Spring semester:

THA 2101 - Make-Up for Stage and Screen 1 Semester Credit Hours

THA 3305 - Principles of Theatrical Costuming 3 Semester Credit Hours

THA 4338 - Hand Rendering for the Entertainment Industry 3 Semester Credit Hours

See Catalog for more information: https://catalog.ttu.edu/preview_program.php?catoid=19&poid=14082&returnto=1801

Reach out to the following individuals for information: Abed Monawar, UG Advisor in Theatre & Dance: abed.monawar@ttu.edu, Mallory Prucha, Professor of Costume Design: mallory.prucha@ttu.edu