Students will have the unique opportunity to spend summer session II studying in London and to gain a deeper understanding and cultural perspective of families past and present in Theories of Human Development and Family Sciences and Understanding Child and Adolescent Behavior. Excursions to local schools, hospitals and museums as well as a trip to Cambridge University, tours of the city, theatre, high tea and more! Open to all majors. Contact mitzi.ziegner@ttu.edu for more information.