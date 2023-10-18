Volunteer tourists are invited to participate in a research study examining their awareness and perception of the impact of their engagements with host communities as well as the sustainability of volunteer projects and initiatives. Participating in this research study will involve describing your experiences as a volunteer tourist and answering questions related to the impact of volunteer tourism on the host community. Your participation would be expected to take 45 minutes to one hour to complete. There is no incentive or compensation for participating in the study. Research participation is completely voluntary and will be kept confidential.; If you've engaged in volunteer tourism and would like to participate in this research study, please contact

Diyere@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the TTU Institutional Review Board (IRB2023-195)