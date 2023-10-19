Researchers in the Department of Biological Sciences are conducting a study to characterize the strengths that diverse students bring to the university. The research team is trying to capture both seen and unseen aspects of diversity. If you are a diverse undergraduate student majoring in a STEM field, we would love to hear your input. To qualify for this study, please complete a brief screening survey using this link: https://tlpdc.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eyBkk7ecxuWyKH4. Responses to the survey are not being collected for research and are only being collected to identify students who qualify for the study. Qualifying participants will be contacted for an hour-long interview. We will send a $30 payment to all qualifying participants as a thank-you!
This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.