



fNIR headbands track brain activity by measuring the changes in levels of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the frontal lobe



The total time will be 30 minutes. By appointment only on Wednesdays and Fridays 12-3pm. Location: Institute for Studies in Pragmaticism Main Library Rm 305.



Upon completion, all participants will receive a $10 Amazon gift card! The Christine Ladd-Franklin Lab is conducting a study over emotion and cognition in active video game play using fNIR (Functional near-infrared spectroscopy). Participants will play a video game while wearing an fNIR headband.fNIR headbands track brain activity by measuring the changes in levels of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the frontal lobeUpon completion, all participants will receive a $10 Amazon gift card!

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

11/1/2023



Originator:

Brianna Sanchez



Email:

Brianna.Sanchez@ttu.edu



Department:

Inst for Studies in Pragmaticism





Categories

Research

