The Christine Ladd-Franklin Lab is conducting a study over emotion and cognition in active video game play using fNIR (Functional near-infrared spectroscopy). Participants will play a video game while wearing an fNIR headband.fNIR headbands track brain activity by measuring the changes in levels of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the frontal lobeUpon completion, all participants will receive a $10 Amazon gift card!





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.