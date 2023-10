Abstracts should be approximately 200-300 words in length and include the following information: a concise statement on the objective(s) of the research, the relevance of the work to interdisciplinary research, methods used in the work, results and/or findings, conclusions, and future work. Abstracts must be emailed to Dr. John Carrell (hdstem@ttu.edu). Abstracts submission closes October 30th. Posted:

10/18/2023



John Carrell

John Carrell



Email:

john.carrell@ttu.edu



Honors College

Honors College



12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

11/13/2023



Location:

The Texas Tech Club West Suite



