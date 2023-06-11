Language touches every aspect of our lives. From reading the morning paper to decrypting secret codes, the subconscious knowledge of language is uniquely human. In this course we'll ask what it means to have a command of language—do animals have it? Infants? How can analysis of its structure help us understand literary works and aspects of our culture?





By examining the structures of the world's languages, we will discover why linguists believe in a “universal grammar” in spite of the world's rich linguistic diversity. We'll also learn how to make the sounds of the world's languages—from French nasal vowels to the clicks of Africa's Bantu languages.





This course is suited to anyone interested in language, literature, how the mind works, or the characteristics that make us uniquely human.





No prior linguistics knowledge is assumed or required.