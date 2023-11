Veterinary staff needed for survey exploring perceptions on handling dogs

Veterinary staff are needed for a new survey exploring veterinary handling methods! Participants will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win a $100 Amazon card! To learn more about project participation, please visit: https://bit.ly/veterinaryhandling For questions related to the research, please contact Dr. Anastasia Stellato at Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

11/7/2023



Originator:

Alissa Cisneros



Email:

alissa.cisneros@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





