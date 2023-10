The Engineering Opportunities Center is now offering free ME 3303 and CE 3303 tutoring to all civil and mechanical engineers! If you need help with solids, come by room 203 above the EOC in Holden Hall for general studying, homework help, and exam prep.





This semester's updated schedule will always be available at:





https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1vpW6nmktceO75j6qcPVMysEHa6-xnuBfwATEuU6XFt4/edit?usp=sharing