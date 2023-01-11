Join us for lunch and a presentation followed by a Q & A. Speakers include Tech Comm. Assistant Professor, Dr. T.J Geiger, whose talk is titled, "Converted from War to Peace: Intimate Literacy and Citizenship Rhetoric at the 1907 Peace Conference," which features a pre-Suffrage discussion of clubwomen's activities for peace and citizenship, and Tech Comm grad student Meghalee Das, who will present her work on culturally-inclusive instructional strategies for synchronous online classes. The title of Das's piece is: "Fostering Inclusion and Belonging in Synchronous Online Instruction: Insights from International Students. All are welcome to attend, Lunch is provided, and a Q & A follows the presentation.